It is one of the most infamous moments in Premier League history, and Luis Suarez’s former Liverpool colleague, Jamie Carragher, has opened up on the striker’s dressing room lies in the immediate aftermath of the biting incident with Chelsea’s Branislav Ivanovic.

The 2013 incident wasn’t the first time that the Uruguayan had bitten a player, and it wouldn’t be the last either.

Business Insider recall the other two incidents against PSV Eindhoven’s Otman Bakkal in 2010 whilst Suarez was playing for Ajax, and at the 2014 World Cup when he took a chunk out of Giorgio Chiellini’s shoulder during the Italy v Uruguay encounter.

Now Carragher has shed light on what happened in the Anfield dressing room, with Suarez having the audacity to lie about something that had been seen by millions on TV at the time.

“When he came in the dressing room – I think we were starting to get things going on and things getting said to us about stuff that had gone on – Luis actually denied it at first!” Carragher told Sky Sports and cited by the Daily Star.

“Maybe he hoped the cameras hadn’t picked it up. But I actually think that it had a massive effect on Liverpool next season. I think Suarez then got a seven or eight game ban and I think he missed the first four or five games of the following season.

“That was the season Liverpool almost won the title, Suarez was the best player in the league. But there were two games Liverpool dropped points in.”

Suarez has certainly always been the master of the darker arts of the game, but his centre-forward play is almost without compare.

Goals of every variety, assists and movement of the highest quality allied to his physicality and will to win, make him one of the best in his position to have ever played the game.