Liverpool tipped to perform U-turn on star as contract extension touted

Liverpool ace Adam Lallana could reportedly now be offered a contract extension despite seemingly being set for an exit this summer.

The 31-year-old joined the Merseyside giants from Southampton in 2014, and while he had an important role in his first three seasons at Anfield, it has dwindled over the last three campaigns largely due to ongoing injury troubles.

From 125 appearances in his first three years as a Liverpool player to just 53 in the last two-and-a-half, he has become a squad player under Jurgen Klopp having fallen down the pecking order.

A decision will be needed on his future this summer as his current contract will expire, although Liverpool do have an option to extend it for an additional 12 months.

Given the lack of progression in talks, at least in terms of what has been reported, it seemed as though Lallana was most likely on his way out of the exit door at the end of the season, with the Daily Mail linking him with a departure.

However, as noted by the Liverpool Echo, the club could change their approach amid the coronavirus pandemic, with several players potentially now staying instead of moving on.

Lallana is specifically named as the prime example of that, with the report adding that Klopp remains a big admirer of his and he is a key figure in the dressing room despite his lack of playing time.

It’s added that the player himself may be looking at the landscape of the transfer market and how clubs have been impacted by the crisis and decide that an extended stay at Liverpool is the smart choice. Until things improve across the board and if his role is still the same, perhaps then he’ll consider an exit.

Time will tell how the situation plays out, but based on the report above, Lallana could well still be a Liverpool player next season it seems.