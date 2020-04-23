Liverpool fans’ focus at the moment will no doubt be on whether they will be allowed to be crowned Premier League champions, but it could be a little while yet before we know that for certain.

For the time being, there’s a decent amount of LFC transfer gossip to help Reds fans through their boredom…

There’s been a big update today on Timo Werner, who is said to be “ready” to make the move to Anfield this summer in a £52million deal.

However, that seemingly rests on Liverpool actually paying the Germany international’s clause at RB Leipzig, which is due to expire by June 15.

Liverpool have been linked with Werner for some time now and it seems like he’d be a fine fit, so one imagines the Merseyside giants will get their act together and complete this deal in the near future.

Another big name who could be heading to Liverpool is Chelsea winger Willian in a somewhat surprising deal.

Reports claim the Brazilian winger has held positive talks with the Premier League leaders and they seem to be ahead of other clubs in the running for the moment.

Finally, LFC goalkeeper Loris Karius is due to return to the club after having his loan contract terminated by Besiktas.

He probably won’t be sticking around for long, however, as Klopp doesn’t really have any need for him.

Wolves are being linked with the German shot-stopper, who will sadly always be remembered now for his two clangers in the 2018 Champions League final defeat to Real Madrid.