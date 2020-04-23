Manchester United reportedly look to have been given the edge over Real Madrid in the pursuit of the transfer of Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland.

The Norway international has enjoyed an outstanding season, showing himself to be one of the most exciting young players and clinical finishers in the game with his performances in the Bundesliga and the Champions League, and before that at Red Bull Salzburg before his January move to Dortmund.

According to Don Balon, Real Madrid regret not swooping for Haaland this winter but now hope to lure him to the Bernabeu in the future. The problem, however, is that the 19-year-old would rather play in the Premier League when he next moves.

Haaland has been linked as a top target for Man Utd by the Evening Standard in recent times, so this update will be music to Red Devils fans’ ears.

The teenager could be a superb signing for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side, who have lacked depth up front since selling Romelu Lukaku to Inter Milan last summer without replacing him.

Don Balon suggest Haaland will have a clause that allows him to move for just £65million in 2021, which looks like being an absolute bargain.

Real Madrid seem set to have to look elsewhere for signings up front, however, with the Spanish giants likely to need a long-term replacement for Karim Benzema soon, while last summer’s signing Luka Jovic has proven a bit of a flop so far.