Manchester United midfielder Fred has named Red Devils youngster James Garner as a player with a big future at the club.

The Brazil international has himself been a key player in United’s midfield in recent times, and Garner could certainly do well to replicate the strengths of his game.

Garner hasn’t had that many first-team opportunities so far, but it seems he’s made a real impression on Fred, which will no doubt mean a lot to the 19-year-old as they play in the same position.

Fred, speaking to Brazilian outlet Trivela, said: “They are great players. The club has an important role in using many academy players, they have this history of using the kids that come up from the academy, they stay in the first team and make history at the club, and this process is important.

“They’re great players, with a lot of potential for the future. All are very good, they’re not in the first team for nothing. But who impresses me most is Jimmy Garner.

“Not because he’s in the same position as me, but he’s a player who has an impressive vision of the game, has a huge future for United. In addition to the impressive game vision, he always plays with his head up, has an impressive shot, an incredible pass. He’s a player that I admire a lot.”

It will be interesting to see if Fred’s prediction comes true, but United fans will no doubt hope Garner can go on to have a big impact at Old Trafford.

MUFC have a proud record of promoting players from their academy, and manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has given plenty of opportunities to the likes of Mason Greenwood and Brandon Williams this season.