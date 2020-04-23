Manchester United coach Kieran McKenna has hinted that the club are preparing for the Premier League to return by late May or early June.

The English top flight is one of many now around the world to have been put on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic gripping the globe, and few would predict with any real certainty when it will be possibly to safely get football going again.

Still, some believe the summer could be possible and Man Utd coach McKenna has suggested that is what the team are currently planning for.

Speaking to Sky, McKenna said United were planning to get back to Carrington by around May 7, with a view to then playing again after about three weeks of what would essentially be a mini pre-season.

“At the moment, we are working towards, touch wood, the lockdown loosening after the next deadline (May 7) and being able to return to some sort of training. We are working to that schedule at the moment,” he said.

“They (United players) are maintaining a higher level of fitness and certainly training at a higher level than an off-season, so we don’t expect there to be too much of a drop-off in terms of fitness and general conditioning (when football returns).

“At the moment, we are working off the premise that we’ll have a short window of training, maybe three weeks or so, before we return.”

“He joined in on training and would kick down players and plant elbows. We didn’t stop playing until his team had won. I don’t think football management was for him.” – Morten Gamst Pedersen on Paul Ince’s time as Blackburn manager – READ MORE