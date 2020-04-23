The football may have stopped, but the Manchester United transfer rumours continue to come in thick and fast with more big names linked with the club today.

Here’s our latest roundup of the biggest Man Utd transfer stories, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer surely set to be backed with plenty to spend if he is to land these targets…

First up, there’s encouraging news on Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, whose asking price has been cut, clearing him to now join the Red Devils for just £61million.

The Serbia international could be an ideal signing for United, who may need to replace Paul Pogba in the near future as he continues to be linked with the likes of Real Madrid, Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain.

Elsewhere, there’s also positive news on Borussia Dortmund goal machine Erling Haaland, though it could still be some time before we see him at United.

According to latest reports, the Norway international is wanted by both MUFC and Real Madrid, but favours a move to the Premier League when it comes to choosing his next club.

United will have to wait to land Haaland, however, as the 19-year-old’s £65million release clause won’t be active until summer 2021.

Finally, Solskjaer’s side are said to have held talks over signing Barcelona right-back Nelson Semedo.

This seems slightly surprising considering the fine form of last summer’s big-money purchase in that position, Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

Still, Semedo could be another decent option, having looked a superb talent at previous club Benfica, even if he’s struggled in his time at Barca.