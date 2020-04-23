One out, one in: Tottenham eye reinforcement but exit touted first between duo

Tottenham are reportedly keen to bring in a new right-back but will first look to sell one of their current options in Serge Aurier or Kyle Walker-Peters.

The coronavirus crisis has ground football to a halt for over a month now and with UK government lockdown rules still in place until mid-May, it remains to be seen how long it will continue.

SEE MORE: Video: Gary Neville explains why he’s now ‘very, very doubtful’ Premier League season can be completed

Naturally, with the blow to revenue involved with no games being played, it could force clubs to be more prudent in the transfer market, and that includes Tottenham who are seemingly keen to secure an exit first before bolstering their options at right-back.

As reported by the Daily Mail, Norwich City star Max Aarons is said to be of interest to Spurs, and while they are eager to improve in that position, it’s added that a swoop may only happen if they can offload one of their current options first.

That would mean either an exit for Aurier or Walker-Peters, with the former courting controversy this week after seemingly ignoring the social distancing measures in place in England currently for a second time, while the latter is out of favour and out on loan at Southampton.

In turn, it remains to be seen if an exit can be secured for either, which will seemingly then free up Tottenham both financially and in terms of space in the squad to step up their pursuit of a new right-back, with that perhaps being Aarons.

The 20-year-old has impressed for the Canaries this season in their first year back in the Premier League, as he has been a key figure for them having featured 30 times across all competitions and as an almost ever-present in the league.