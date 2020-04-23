PSG take shock stance on Kylian Mbappe future amid Real Madrid interest

Paris Saint-Germain will reportedly adopt a surprise stance on Kylian Mbappe as tensions are said to be rising with Real Madrid amid their interest in the superstar.

The 21-year-old has been sensational since his switch from Monaco in 2017, scoring 90 goals and providing 49 assists in 120 appearances for the reigning Ligue 1 champions.

He’s also bagged 13 goals in 34 caps for France while already being crowned a World Cup winner, and with his entire career still ahead of him, it remains to be seen what he can achieve both collectively and on an individual level.

Speculation is rife over his future though, and now AS report that tensions are rising between PSG and Real Madrid as the Spanish giants continue to be linked with a raid for the French superstar.

It’s noted that their move is on hold until 2021 but he remains the dream signing for Zinedine Zidane and club president Florentino Perez.

However, it’s added that in a rather shocking suggestion that while PSG will not be forced to sell their star man, sporting director Leonardo would rather let him leave on a free transfer in 2022 when his contract expires rather than accept a bid next year.

That seems like a questionable decision given the huge fee that would likely be involved for a player of Mbappe’s quality, although perhaps PSG will back themselves to reach an agreement on a contract renewal before his current deal ends and will play hardball to get there.

Nevertheless, it’s a big risk to take and a major hit if they lose Mbappe for nothing, while it’s noted that the comments through the media from Zidane previously has led to tension building, and so it remains to be seen if the two clubs in question can do business moving forward or if Mbappe will have to run his contract down to secure an exit if one is desired.