Real Madrid are reportedly considering a clear-out of the squad with up to 11 players said to be facing an uncertain future to make space for new arrivals.

As things stand prior to the campaign being suspended due to the coronavirus crisis, Real Madrid remain in contention for the La Liga title and Champions League.

However, they have work to do to overturn their deficit to Man City, while they trail rivals Barcelona by two points with 11 league games to go.

In turn, it remains to be seen whether or not this is a successful season for Zinedine Zidane and his players, but if not and they end up trophyless, it looks as though the Spanish giants could be prepared to make important changes to their squad to become more competitive by overseeing a rebuild.

As reported by Sport, up to 11 players are being linked with a potential exit, with Gareth Bale, James Rodriguez, Mariano Diaz, Brahim Diaz, Alvaro Odriozola, Luka Jovic, Eder Militao, Alphonse Areola, Luka Modric, Marcelo and Lucas Vazquez all specifically named as potentially facing an exit this summer.

While some make more sense than others given their lack of playing time, that would also be a lot of depth that Zidane would be losing and so if they all depart in one window, the French tactician will arguably need to be careful that he doesn’t leave himself short if they wish to compete on multiple fronts next season.

Further, it also remains to be seen just how much interest there is in the names mentioned above, and if fair prices can be agreed with any interested parties to green light an exit.

With that in mind, it seems like a pretty ambitious exodus plan as Zidane looks to rebuild his squad to put them in a stronger position to compete moving forward, and while there will surely be exits this summer at Real Madrid to make space and raise funds for new signings, it’s arguably unrealistic to expect that all 11 names will be moving on this summer.