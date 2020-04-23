Real Madrid reportedly face having to splash out €50m if they wish to take Rennes starlet Eduardo Camavinga to the Bernabeu this summer.

Despite being just 17 years of age still, the midfielder has established himself as a key figure for the Ligue 1 outfit having made 36 appearances so far this season.

His impressive form has led to interest from elsewhere though, and so it remains to be seen if any bids are put in to try and prise him away ahead of next season.

According to AS, the teenager is now said to be valued at €50m, although it’s added that with Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus potentially emerging as competition for Real Madrid, it could result in his valuation increasing further if an auction was to be sparked.

Given the calibre of the clubs said to be interested in the talented youngster, there is seemingly no doubt about his potential and what he can go on to achieve both individually and how he helps collectively to achieve success.

Nevertheless, a minimum of €50m is a lot to sign a 17-year-old who has yet to prove himself at the top level on a consistent basis.

With that fee potentially going up if a transfer bidding war is sparked, that arguably becomes an increasingly risky move and so it remains to be seen if it’s enough to force Real Madrid into a rethink or if they will look to fend off the competition and hand Zinedine Zidane a long-term solution in midfield.

It makes sense to freshen things up with the likes of Luka Modric, Toni Kroos and Casemiro continuing to get on, but ultimately that is a significant fee, especially after the impact of the coronavirus crisis is felt as time will tell if Rennes price themselves out of a deal or compromise if they wish to cash in on Camavinga now.