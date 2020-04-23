It could be a huge summer of change for Barcelona, after it appeared that captain, Lionel Messi, has let it be known which players he wants to leave the club in order for Neymar and Lautaro Martinez to be brought in.

Although he remains one of the best goalkeepers in La Liga, and has conceded just 29 goals in 26 games in 2019/20 according to Transfermarkt, the Argentinian has apparently suggested that Marc-Andre ter Stegen should leave, per a report in Don Balon, with the relationship between the pair now non-existent.

He isn’t the only first-team player to be linked with a move away because of Messi’s preference either.

Don Balon suggest that his understudy, Neto, is also on the Argentinian’s hit-list, along with Junior Firpo. Not to mention that the outlet also believe that as many as 11 other players could be sent packing in the summer, though not necessarily at the behest of the No.10.

They name Ivan Rakitic, Arturo Vidal, Nelson Semedo, Samuel Umtiti, Riqui Puig, Inaki Pena, Ronald Araujo, Ousmane Dembele, Philippe Coutinho, Antoine Griezmann and Martin Braithwaite as potential sales.

It would be an enormous surprise if all were allowed to move on to pastures new, but with serious funds needing to be accrued should the Catalans decide to bring in the likes of Neymar and Lautaro, a large number could find they’re surplus to requirements at the Camp Nou.