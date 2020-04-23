RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner is reportedly ready to complete a transfer to Liverpool this summer.

The Germany international has long been linked with a move to Anfield and the latest from Sky Sports is that he’s prepared to seal a deal provided the Reds meet his £52million release clause by 15 June.

Werner looks one of the finest forwards in the game at the moment and it would be exciting to see him continue his remarkable rise in the Premier League.

Liverpool aren’t exactly short of quality up front right now, but Jurgen Klopp could perhaps do with more depth in some key areas.

The German tactician lacks backup options behind his first choice front three, with Werner sure to be a major upgrade on Divock Origi, and push the likes of Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah a bit more in terms of competing for a starting spot.

It will be interesting to see if LFC will do what’s required here and pay up to get Werner in before the June 15 deadline.

