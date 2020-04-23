Mikel Arteta and Arsenal’s supporters are destined to be disappointed after the agent of a player who has been heavily linked with a summer move to the Gunners had claimed reports are ‘totally false.’

According to Eurosport and cited by the Daily Mail, Thomas Partey, father of Atletico Madrid midfielder Thomas, had already placed his son in the red and white half of north London.

“I called my son after hearing the rumours and he told me that the rumours are true,” he said.

“He told me they are holding talks between him and Arsenal. It all depends on the offer Atletico are demanding. If he goes to Arsenal fine, they have a lot supporters in Ghana. I will be happy if he decides to move to Arsenal. What they are discussing now is how Atletico will release him.”

However, in light of Partey Snr.’s words, the player’s representatives, JJ Sports have dismissed any notion of a deal. “It is totally false,” they said, per MARCA and cited by Football Espana.

With a reported low £43.5m release clause, per football.london, should Arsenal decide to make their move, there’s little that the Rojiblancos can do about it if the clause is met.

Though Diego Simeone and the Atletico Madrid board surely won’t appreciate a move for their midfield general, it’s abundantly clear why Partey may be of interest to Arteta. A powerhouse box-to-box exponent, he is reminiscent of Patrick Vieira in his pomp, and that’s a style of midfielder that Arsenal have long missed.