Uefa suggest two ways to complete Premier League season: What it means for Liverpool, Chelsea, and others

Uefa have reportedly suggested two ways for the Premier League season to be completed, largely in relation to deciding European places for next season.

As explained in the tweets below by Martyn Ziegler of the Times, Uefa wants places in the Champions League and Europa League to be decided on merit.

While it’s not entirely clear what this means, it has been interpreted by Ziegler to mean points per game rations could be used to determine final league standings…

Another option, according to additional information from the Daily Mail, is that playoffs could be used to settle some key issues.

Ziegler makes it clear above that this does not refer to domestic issues, so Liverpool’s title hopes at this point remain unclear, as does the issue of relegation.

Still, a report from the Daily Mirror interprets this as meaning the potential ‘null and void’ option is surely off the table to an extent.

The points-per-game issue could also be a useful way for the Premier League to decide on final standings if it turns out the game is unable to resume later this year.

This would still put Liverpool firmly in first place, and would mostly not affect the rest of the table, apart from moving Arsenal and Sheffield United up a place at the expense of Tottenham and Wolves, respectively, due to the fact that they’ve played one game fewer, boosting their points-per-game averages.

This method would also end Manchester United’s Champions League hopes unless Manchester City end up being banned from the competition, with Chelsea finishing in fourth place.

The Blues are narrowly ahead of the Red Devils in the current table, but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side could feel pretty hard done by as they’ve been in fine form before the coronavirus pandemic halted the season, and may well feel they were set to overtake Chelsea.