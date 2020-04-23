Video: Gary Neville explains why he’s now ‘very, very doubtful’ Premier League season can be completed

Gary Neville has revealed that his opinion has changed and he’s now ‘very, very doubtful’ that the Premier League season can be completed even behind closed doors.

The Sky Sports pundit was speaking on the Sky Football Show on Thursday morning, as he responded to talk of the current Premier League season somehow being finished.

SEE MORE: Arsenal quartet said to be latest to ignore coronavirus lockdown rules

Initially, Neville notes that he thought it could work, but as seen in the video below, he has now revealed that his opinion has changed as he sees a number of obstacles standing in the way of football resuming any time soon.

From noting how his businesses will be impacted and safety measures needed in everyday life moving forward, to contract situations and employers (clubs) not being able to risk the health and safety of employees by playing the remaining games and risk the virus being spread again.

Further, Neville also questioned how clubs are expected to get priority for testing for all involved in events even behind closed doors as the health services are already stretched in terms of how many tests they can carry out on the general public.

In truth, they are all valid points and while we all hope that there is a way for sports to resume sooner rather than later, it remains to be seen if it is safe to do so in this country. With the Bundesliga tipped to resume next month, that perhaps provides some hope but the situation in the two countries and the approaches adopted have been and are certainly very different.