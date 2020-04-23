Video: Priceless Kelly Cates dig as Gary Neville trolls Jamie Carragher

Gary Neville was busy having another cheeky dig at Jamie Carragher on Thursday morning, but Sky Sports host Kelly Cates delivered a brilliant one-liner.

Sky have continued running their daily ‘Football Show’ during the coronavirus crisis, giving football fans some fresh content to keep them busy during the lockdown.

It has led to countless digs and swipes from various pundits and some hilarious moments, but Cates may well have just delivered the best of the lot.

During a conversation about which Sky pundit would Neville most want to be stuck with in lockdown, he naturally took his chance to have a pop at Carragher by insisting that it wouldn’t be him.

When he turned it round and asked Cates who she would want to be stuck with, she responded: “I’d honestly rather be on my own”.

Both Jamie Redknapp and Neville were left in stitches after her answer, and if anything deserves to go viral today to get a laugh out of people, it’s this…