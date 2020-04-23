Chelsea star Willian is reportedly in positive talks over a transfer to rivals Liverpool, with Philippe Coutinho eyed up as his replacement.

This is the claim being made by the print edition of Catalan paper Sport, as translated by Sport Witness, with Willian’s negotiations over a move to Anfield looking to be progressing well due to the favourable conditions of the potential deal.

The report adds that Chelsea are looking at former Liverpool man Coutinho to replace Willian, with the Barcelona flop’s future unsurprisingly looking in real doubt after his difficult time at the Nou Camp and underwhelming season on loan at Bayern Munich this term.

Chelsea fans will no doubt be sad to see a great servant like Willian go, especially to a rival Premier League club, but LFC fans will likely see this as a fine piece of business.

Willian is heading towards the end of his contract and could be a fine short-term signing for Jurgen Klopp’s side, particularly as a similar player in the form of Adam Lallana is also nearing the end of his deal at Anfield.

Chelsea, meanwhile, will have to hope Coutinho can get back to his best if he moves to Stamford Bridge, with the signing looking potentially risky after his alarming drop-off in form since his last spell in the Premier League.