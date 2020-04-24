Amid talk of interest from Arsenal and Liverpool, the agent of Wolves star Adama Traore hasn’t entirely dismissed a possible move for his client this summer.

The 24-year-old had struggled to settle during his career after spells with Barcelona, Aston Villa and Middlesbrough.

However, with six goals and 10 assists in 43 appearances so far this season for Wolves, it appears as though he is finally starting to showcase his quality more consistently.

Naturally, that in turn has led to speculation over his future, with The Mirror noting that both Arsenal and Liverpool have been paired with an interest in the talented winger with his pace and power and goal threat in the final third making him a real problem for defences across the league.

Although the coronavirus crisis is now likely to have big financial impact on clubs ahead of the summer transfer window, Traore’s agent isn’t ruling out a switch entirely.

Rodri Baster told EFE: “I can’t talk about contractual situations because it’s a private matter, but Adama was having a good season, and with his age, conditions and the fact he’s a very appealing player, there would have been a market for him, no doubt about it.

“We have to hope for the situation to normalise itself and hope that it won’t affect him this summer”.

Time will tell if Traore gets a chance to continue to impress on the pitch, and if both he and Wolves are even prepared to consider a split this summer.

Based on the report above, he might not be short of interest ahead of next season and with a big move to the likes of Arsenal and Liverpool perhaps in the mix, it would surely be difficult for him to turn that down if an offer was to be made and Wolves are prepared to listen.