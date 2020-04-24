Arsenal transfer news: Decision made on £10m signing, Brazilian wonderkid & PL star eyed

Arsenal will reportedly look to secure reinforcements for boss Mikel Arteta this summer to allow him to stamp his mark on the squad.

The Gunners will continue to chase down Champions League qualification and the FA Cup when the season resumes amid the coronavirus crisis.

While performances and results have improved under Arteta since he was appointed in December, he’ll no doubt be hoping that he can bring in his own players this summer who fit his ideas and plans to try and take the club further.

According to the Express, that could start with the £10m signing of Pablo Mari, turning his loan spell into a permanent switch to give Arteta a key option on the left side of his centre-half pairing.

With William Saliba set to return from his loan stint this summer, Arteta could have a new-look partnership to build with next season and it’s suggested that decision may well have already been made especially with the uncertainty hanging over the transfer market as the crisis continues.

Meanwhile, Football London report that Arsenal have set their sights on 17-year-old Brazilian wonderkid Gabriel Veron, with Everton having already had a £13.2m offer rejected.

After starring at the 2019 FIFA U17 World Cup, it appears as though Veron has captured the attention of Arsenal, who did pretty well last time they plucked a Brazilian youngster from the transfer market in Gabriel Martinelli.

Elsewhere, the agent of Wolves star Adama Traore has refused to close the door on an exit this summer despite the financial issues arising from the coronavirus pandemic.

The rapid winger has impressed this season having shown more consistency and a decisive touch in the final third, and so with Arsenal specifically named as an interested party by the Metro, he could yet find himself at the Emirates ahead of next season if Arteta is keen on a swoop.