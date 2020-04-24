According to Spanish publication AS, Athletic Bilbao’s Unai Nunez is emerging as a cost-effective centre-back target for some of Europe’s top sides ahead of the next transfer window.

Arsenal will have to rival European giants Bayern Munich and Inter for Nunez’s signature. AS suggest that the ace is seen as an affordable option by many sides due to his €30m (£26m) release clause.

It’s hinted that the Coronavirus pandemic will lead to top clubs being more limited with their spending whenever the next transfer window opens.

AS add that Bilbao are hoping to negotiate a new contract with the ace, in a bid to raise Nunez’s release clause.

The 23-year-old appears to be torn between extending his stay at his boyhood club and testing himself with a new challenge with a respectably bigger club.

AS claim that West Ham even attempted to sign the defender in the January transfer window, the Hammers may have missed out on the addition of a real promising talent.

Nunez has made a total of 58 appearances for Bilbao in La Liga over the last three seasons, the ace appears to be on the rise – winning his first senior cap for Spain earlier this season.

Arsenal are certainly in need of refreshing their options at central defence with Sokratis and David Luiz approaching the end of their illustrious careers.

Can the Gunners, who could be without European football next season, beat Bayern and Inter to the ace’s signing though?