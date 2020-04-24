Barcelona are reportedly willing to sacrifice defensive duo Samuel Umtiti and Nelson Semedo in order to prise Tanguy Ndombele away from Tottenham.

Spurs splashed out a whopping £53.8m to land the 23-year-old last summer, as per BBC Sport, while he has gone on to make 27 appearances so far this season.

SEE MORE: Chelsea ace on five-man Barcelona shortlist of possible Lautaro Martinez alternatives

However, it hasn’t been smooth sailing for him in north London, with Sky Sports noting last month on how Jose Mourinho was highly critical of his midfielder after his performance at Burnley.

Having struggled to make a consistently positive impact for the side, it remains to be seen if Ndombele can turn things around between now and the end of the season when it resumes to secure his long-term future at Tottenham or if perhaps Mourinho looks to move on.

According to Sky Sports, Barcelona are keen on the French international, and could be willing to put Umtiti and Semedo on the table to try and convince Spurs to green light an exit.

Based on the report above it sounds as though the pair will both be offered, while it’s unclear if that will be enough to match Ndombele’s valuation with no fee being included along with them.

With Jan Vertonghen set for an exit this summer as things stand given his current contract expires and with the Daily Mail noting that either Serge Aurier or Kyle Walker-Peters are set to be axed with Tottenham looking for a new right-back, Umtiti and Semedo could be two ideal additions to the squad for Mourinho to solve key issues.

Nevertheless, it remains to be seen if he’s ready to cut his losses on Ndombele and if Umtiti and Semedo tick the right boxes for him as Barcelona look to add a bit more steeliness in their midfield to go along with the creativity and technical quality provided by the likes of Frenkie de Jong, Arthur and Sergio Busquets.