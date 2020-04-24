Barcelona have reportedly drawn up a shortlist of alternative options if they are unable to prise Lautaro Martinez away from Inter this summer.

The Catalan giants have an issue in attack as while Luis Suarez picked up a serious injury and turns 34 next January, Ousmane Dembele’s injury woes have continued this season.

That in turn forced them into the transfer market outside of the window to sign Martin Braithwaite earlier this year, and so long-term solutions are perhaps needed at the Nou Camp to provide replacements and support for Lionel Messi.

As noted by Mundo Deportivo, the priority for the reigning La Liga champions remains Martinez, although securing his signature could be a tricky task given his €111m release clause.

With that in mind, five names are put forward as being a potential Plan B to the Argentine international and perhaps to the concern of Chelsea fans, Tammy Abraham is named along with Timo Werner, Alexander Isak, Jonathan David and Victor Osimhen.

After his stellar loan spell with Aston Villa last season, Abraham, 22, returned to Chelsea last summer and has since bagged 15 goals and six assists in 34 appearances.

Frank Lampard has shown his faith in the youngster and has made him a key part of the side along with a number of other club youth products, and so he surely has a major role to play for the Blues for many years to come.

In turn, reported interest from Barcelona could be a concern for the Premier League giants given the appeal that the European giants possess, and so it remains to be seen if their pursuit of Martinez fails and they’re forced to consider another option.

Nevertheless, with four others seemingly in the frame too, if Chelsea have no intention of selling and make that clear, Barcelona will perhaps quickly move on and consider alternatives to find their own solution in attack.

Abraham though will surely be flattered by the suggestion that there might be interest, which shows he is making a positive impact at the top level this season.