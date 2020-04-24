It’s hard to tell if having a good relationship with another club will convince them to sell when they don’t want to, but you can be sure that having a bad relationship will ruin any chances.

Chelsea reached a deal with Lille back in 2012 to sign Eden Hazard, and a report from Le10Sport has indicated that the positive relationship between the two sides could come in handy again this Summer.

They even hint that some conversations have taken place between the two sides, and the subject of those talks is their star striker Victor Osimhen.

Even if relations are positive, it doesn’t sound like Chelsea will get a bargain here, as the report goes on to say that Lille could look to exceed the €80m fee they received from Arsenal to sign Nicolas Pepe last Summer.

It still seems clear that Tammy Abraham is the main striker, but there’s not a lot going on behind him. Olivier Giroud doesn’t look like a starter and Michy Batshuayi is far too inconsistent, so there is a need for another striker.

It’s also worth noting that Abraham could suffer with second season syndrome in the top flight and his injury record is worrying, so it makes sense for Chelsea to look at other options.

Time will tell if Osimhen would be viewed as a potential starter or a back up, but for that money you have to think he would see plenty of game time.