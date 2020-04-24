According to Gianluca Di Marzio, Chelsea have triggered an option to extend Olivier Giroud’s contract by a further year.

The target-man is now contracted to the Blues until 2021, the 33-year-old’s contract had looked set to expire this summer.

It’s added that the World Cup winner is a target for Inter Milan, with the report suggesting that the Nerazzurri were closing to agreeing a deal for Giroud in the January transfer window.

Giroud has experienced a backup role with Chelsea this season due to the emergence of Tammy Abraham as the Blues’ new No.9 under Frank Lampard.

More Stories / Latest News Montpellier midfielder Junior Sambia in intensive care with Coronavirus Liverpool transfer news: €60m offer touted, two key conditions for £52m ace while double swoop ruled out De Bruyne names Liverpool star with ‘total package’ as pick for PFA Player of the Year

The Frenchman has made just 13 appearances across all competitions this season, Giroud has shared the role as Abraham’s backup alongside Michy Batshuayi.

The west London club’s decision to trigger an option to extend Giroud’s contract may work out to be a fine business move.

With Di Marzio suggesting that Inter are still strongly interested in the ace, the Blues could now part with the forward for a fee – rather than losing him for nothing.

Even if Giroud wasn’t to be sold, he’s a striker with vast experience that could do a job in Abraham’s absence.

With the striker boasting 80 Premier League goals and 28 assists, Giroud may be a fine player to keep around the club for a further year.