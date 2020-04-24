Chelsea stalwart Olivier Giroud is reportedly moving closer towards sealing an agreement to join Inter ahead of next season.

The 33-year-old will see his current contract with the Blues expire this summer, and having been limited to a bit-part role this season, it could lead to an exit.

Prior to the suspension of the campaign though due to the coronavirus crisis, Giroud stepped in to have a key role for Frank Lampard while Tammy Abraham was out injured, with the French international bagging two goals in nine Premier League outings so far this year.

With his experience, physical presence up top and aerial threat, he arguably still should have a role to play at Chelsea, but perhaps his lack of minutes and limited role will raise concern over his future in west London.

As noted by Calciomercato, via the paper edition of Tuttosport, Giroud is ‘destined’ to become Inter’s latest signing on a free transfer as there is a ‘perfect understanding’, heavily suggesting that the striker’s decision may have already been made and he will move on to test himself in Serie A from next season.

There is nothing official from any of the relevant parties as of yet though, and so it remains to be seen if it is confirmed that he will not be renewing his deal with Chelsea in the coming weeks, or if they perhaps somehow manage to reach an agreement with time running out.

It won’t be straight-forward for Giroud at Inter either though as although it means a reunion with former Chelsea boss Antonio Conte who knows what he’s about and what he can offer him, he’ll have to displace Romelu Lukaku from the starting XI, as the pair are arguably too similar to be able to co-exist in the same line-up.

Nevertheless, Inter are also looking to compete on multiple fronts moving forward, and so adding quality depth in Giroud would be a smart move.