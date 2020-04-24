Former Manchester United right-back Gary Neville has picked his world top 10 players in a format similar to the American NFL draft.

Neville’s draft picks include five Liverpool players and rather surprisingly, the Sky Sports pundit didn’t pick any Manchester United players.

The former United defender picked a balanced top ten consisting of players from across Europe’s top leagues.

Neville’s draft included Paris Saint-Germain striker Kylian Mbappe in first place, Real Madrid’s Raphael Varane in second, while Virgil van Dijk came in third.

Neville rates Liverpool as the best team in Europe and hence went about picking five names from the Anfield club.

When asked about his inclusion of five Liverpool players in his draft picks, Neville said:

“If you look at Liverpool in the last two seasons, they have got to two Champions League finals and they are well clear at the top of the Premier League,”

“Our league has had a real resurgence and I think that’s because we’ve had the best managers in the world here over the last few years and that’s driven us back to the top.

“I think the Liverpool team at the moment is the best in our league and the best in Europe, so I don’t think it’s that big a surprise really.”

The draft concept in the NFL is certainly an interesting one, but it’s unlikely that it would be used in European football. However, Neville’s picks make up a formidable top 10 of top players from across Europe and should delight Liverpool fans, but the lack of Manchester United players is certainly a cause for debate given Neville’s ties to the club he played for.