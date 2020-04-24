‘Have to look to the future’ – Liverpool advised to let ace leave and give youngster bigger role

Former Liverpool defender Stephen Warnock has spoken out regarding the potential departure of Adam Lallana according to a report on Sky Sports.

Lallana looks certain to leave Liverpool this summer, with his contract with the club expiring on June 30th.

The former England international is set to leave on a Bosman free transfer with a number of Premier League and foreign clubs vying to sign the attacker.

Former Liverpool manager Brendan Rodgers who brought Lallana to Anfield is eyeing a move for the winger, as per reports in Sky Sports.

Warnock has suggested that it’s best for both parties if Lallana leaves Liverpool with the club having some exciting youth products coming in to replace the veteran attacker.

Speaking about Lallana’s situation to Sky Sports, Warnock said:

“How many games is Lallana going to play? Is he going to force his way into that midfield or front three? Possibly not.

“But, what he brings is a wealth of experience. We’ve seen it this season where he’s come in and affected games so well.

“However, you have to look to the future, you have to look at Curtis Jones and the progress he’s made this season. He’s shown he can play at a higher level and he’s more than comfortable playing at that level.

“So, I think the club sees it that Curtis could be one of those players who comes through the academy, like Trent Alexander-Arnold, where not only his value rises but the quality he brings could be such a bonus for the club.”

It’s certain that Jurgen Klopp favours players like Jones breaking into the Liverpool team while Lallana, on the other hand, is to be shown the exit door at Anfield this summer.