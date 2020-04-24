‘I would love it if he came to Chelsea’ – Hudson-Odoi on £100m star linked with Blues

Chelsea ace Callum Hudson-Odoi has conceded that he would love to see Jadon Sancho join the club amid speculation over his future.

The 20-year-old has had a stellar stint at Borussia Dortmund thus far, scoring 31 goals and providing 42 assists in 90 appearances.

In turn, it’s no surprise that he is said to be a player in high demand ahead of the summer as he has shown his quality on a consistent basis for the Bundesliga giants.

Hudson-Odoi has been speaking about his close friendship with Sancho, and has unsurprisingly conceded that he would love to play alongside him at club level moving forward.

“Me and Sancho are mad close, we talk every other day, always seeing how each other are and how we’re doing,” he is quoted as saying by the Daily Mail, who note that the England international is valued at around £100m and is also said to be a target for Man Utd and Real Madrid as well as Chelsea.

“The way we play with each other we just know where each other is on the pitch every time and we just love to play with each other. I don’t know [if he’ll come]. Of course I would love it if he came to Chelsea.

“We’ve had a great partnership throughout, the way we play with each other is amazing. If he came the link up will still be there.”

Sancho appears to tick all the right boxes as far as Chelsea and Frank Lampard are concerned, as he would add real quality to a young squad and look to develop and improve alongside a number of other top, homegrown talents.

Nevertheless, it remains to be seen if firstly an agreement is reached between the two clubs as £100m is obviously a significant fee, and then whether or not Chelsea can fend off the competition and agree personal terms.

If all those pieces fall into place, then perhaps Hudson-Odoi will get his wish on Sancho and Lampard will have another potentially world-class youngster at his disposal to hand him a boost along with the arrival of Hakim Ziyech to provide more quality in the final third.