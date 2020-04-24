Liverpool could reportedly launch a bid to sign Lazio forward Joaquin Correa, with a €60m offer being touted as the Reds look to swoop.

After bagging 66 goals in their 29 Premier League games so far this season, scoring isn’t a problem for the Merseyside giants as that tally gives them the second best attack in the top flight.

However, perhaps in order to add quality depth and competition to the squad, Jurgen Klopp could look to add a reinforcement in that department ahead of next season to keep the likes of Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah on their toes while adding more quality to compete on multiple fronts.

As reported by Calciomercato, Liverpool are said to be very interested in Correa, with the 25-year-old scoring eight goals and providing four assists in 27 appearances so far this season to play a key role in Lazio’s push for the Serie A title.

The Argentine also offers versatility in the final third with his ability to play as a second striker, attacking midfielder or further out on the left flank to support the frontman.

As per the report above, he has an €80m release clause in his current deal with the Italian giants, but Liverpool are said to potentially be ready to waive their 30% sell-on fee for former Reds ace Luis Alberto and use that to their advantage to make a reduced €60m offer.

Further, it’s suggested that sacrificing Correa could work out better for Lazio as that could in turn allow them to keep Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, while they have other attacking options to fill the void he would leave behind.

In turn, time will tell if Liverpool lodge an official bid or not, but Correa would be a smart pick up as with his technical quality, pace and goal threat, he could be a solid fit for Klopp’s side and their style of play.

That said, €60m is a lot of money to strengthen an area of the squad that doesn’t necessarily need it, although with Adam Lallana’s contract set to expire and Xherdan Shaqiri being linked with an exit, as per the Mirror, it could leave a hole in the squad that Correa could address.