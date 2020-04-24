Sometimes it just looks inevitable that a transfer will happen, so it’s important to look past any stories and try to figure out what everyone has to gain from a report leaking out.

Goal.com looked at the latest with Liverpool’s chase for Timo Werner, but this doesn’t sound very positive for the fans

They even allude to a report from Sky Sports which suggested the player is ready to move to Anfield if his £52m release clause is triggered, but that doesn’t appear to be close at all.

READ MORE: Chelsea hope to exploit good relations with French giants to sign striker this Summer

The Goal report goes on to quote RB Leipzig’s Sporting Director Markus Krosche in saying that they haven’t received any transfer enquiries at all.

That’s not to say that a deal won’t happen, but that should shut down any stories which suggest a transfer is close to being agreed.

In terms of the actual story it’s hard to see any reason for him making this up either, so it’s easy to believe it’s true at this point.

It would be fascinating to see Jurgen Klopp add Werner to his squad, mainly to see what he had planned for him. The front three of Salah, Firmino and Mane looks unlikely to be broken up, but the German would give them a top quality back up option if needed.