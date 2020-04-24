Liverpool transfer news: €60m offer touted, two key conditions for £52m ace while double swoop ruled out

Liverpool continue to be linked with transfer activity this summer with an exciting double swoop perhaps being on the cards for Jurgen Klopp.

Two players who won’t be joining the Merseyside giants though are Philippe Coutinho and Willian, with the Mirror noting that the club made contact with the former and informed him that they wouldn’t be exploring the idea of taking him back to Anfield.

SEE MORE: Five Liverpool players in Gary Neville’s ‘world top 10’ in NFL Draft style picks, Man Utd snubbed

Meanwhile, the Liverpool Echo note that Willian isn’t of interest either despite speculation suggesting otherwise, and so those are two names which can seemingly be crossed off any touted transfer shortlists.

In contrast, Calciomercato link Liverpool with making a €60m offer for Lazio forward Joaquin Correa, taking advantage of their sell-on clause for Luis Alberto to bring his price-tag down.

The 25-year-old has bagged eight goals and four assists in 27 appearances so far this season, time will tell if he is bound for the Premier League in the not too distant future.

Elsewhere, the Express note that Timo Werner wants a move to Liverpool, but a switch from RB Leipzig will depend on two key factors.

First, is the Reds paying his £52m release clause, and second, if Klopp can convince the German international that he will have a prominent role at the club.

Given the level of competition for places in attack at Liverpool in the current squad, that may prove to be a tricky task for the German tactician given the ongoing presence of Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino.

Nevertheless, if one was to potentially move on or more realistically Liverpool want added competition and depth to continue to improve and compete on multiple fronts, Werner would surely still have a key role to play.

Time will tell though if he’s convinced…