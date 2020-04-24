Liverpool star Sadio Mane is facing a huge decision regarding his future, according to a report in Sky Sports.

The 28-year-old Mane is out of contract at Anfield in 2023 but there have been several reports linking the attacker to a move to Spanish giants Real Madrid in recent months.

The potential transfer fee for Mane is estimated to be around £130m to £150m according to the Sky Sports report above and makes selling him for a huge £100m plus profit even more enticing given that Liverpool paid only £34m to Southampton when they signed him four years ago.

However, former Reds ace Stephen Warnock has urged Liverpool to try and extend Mane’s contract at the club.

Speaking to Sky Sports about Mane’s contract situation and potential move away from Anfield, Warnock said:

“It is important that they try and tie him down because you want to keep your best assets at the club to help bring other big players in.

“Those players want to play with the best not second best.

“From Mane’s point of view he’s got a manager there that adores him, fans that adore him and he knows the system that he’s playing in.

“Don’t forget the way Liverpool have grown over the last four to five years under Jurgen Klopp. In the last two years they’ve elevated themselves into an elite team now and Mane is arguably Liverpool’s crown jewel in all of that.

“I’m sure if he was to knock on the door and ask for a new contract he’d be rewarded for it as well.

“Look at the Luis Suarez situation and Philippe Coutinho, Liverpool handled both of those situations very well, signing them to new contracts and bumping the value of the player up if you like.

“If Liverpool were to cash in on Mane, then now is probably the time to do it because, with his age, his value is probably at its peak or in and around it.

“But, for Liverpool, they’ll just want to extend the contract, because to go out and replace Sadio Mane would cost an astronomical amount of money in an uncertain financial climate and would that player then come in and fit in straight away?”

Selling Mane for a huge profit could be lucrative for Liverpool, should the player decide to leave the club. However, given that Mane scores a goal every two games and has scored 77 goals for Liverpool already, he is definitely one of the top performers at Anfield.

At the moment, Mane remains an important figure at Liverpool and a vital cog in Jurgen Klopp’s side and only time will tell if Liverpool decide to extend his contract or sell him.