Man City reportedly hold an interest in Napoli midfielder Fabian Ruiz, but they’ll potentially have to fend off both Barcelona and Real Madrid to get him.

The reigning Premier League champions look set to lose the title this season, although they remain in the hunt for other silverware in what could yet be another successful campaign.

However, with Fernandinho another year older while David Silva’s current contract is set to expire this summer, the midfield is arguably an area in which Pep Guardiola will need reinforcements.

As reported by Calciomercato, via the paper edition of La Gazzetta dello Sport, Man City are following Ruiz as he has continued to impress for Napoli, although both Barcelona and Real Madrid are also specifically mentioned as being interested in the Spaniard.

If that didn’t complicate matters enough for City, it’s added that the Serie A giants want at least €80m to green light an exit, and so it remains to be seen if any of the three European giants named will be prepared to splash out that kind of money.

Ruiz, 24, joined Napoli from Real Betis in 2018 and has gone on to establish himself as a fundamental figure in the starting line-up. In 72 appearances, he has bagged 10 goals and five assists, while his all-round quality has helped them in midfield.

With his technical quality, composure in possession and work ethic, he could arguably be an ideal fit for Guardiola’s style of play, and similarly that of both Barcelona and Real Madrid too given all three sides enjoy a possession-based game.

In turn, he could be a smart addition for any of three sides in question, but while the report above notes that they’re all interested, it remains to be seen who turns that interest into a possible bid to meet Napoli’s demands.