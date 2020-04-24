Man Utd make major Paul Pogba contract decision amid ongoing exit talk

Man Utd will reportedly opt against exercising a 12-month extension option that they have in Paul Pogba’s current contract with the club.

The 27-year-old has been limited to just eight appearances so far this season due to injury, with the Red Devils remaining in contention for their objectives without him.

That has arguably led to the belief that they can progress without him, although given the world-class ability and experience that Pogba possesses, it’s perhaps still sensible for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to want to keep him and improve his side when the French international is fully fit again.

However, according to the Daily Star, United won’t trigger the 12-month extension option and are said to remain determined to sell the World Cup winner in the next transfer window.

Extending his deal would seemingly make sense as even if Man Utd wanted to sell still, as it would surely just strengthen their position to demand a higher fee.

It’s suggested though that United won’t invite bids, but they’ll happily negotiate with clubs and amid the uncertainty over the transfer market due to the coronavirus crisis, they know that it’s unlikely they’ll be able to recoup their investment in Pogba.

Real Madrid, Juventus and Inter are all specifically mentioned as possible destinations, while the report adds that Pogba could be valued at around £70m.

Time will tell if the relevant agreements can be reached, but ultimately it would surely be the smart thing to do for Man Utd to exercise that option and avoid running the risk of losing Pogba for nothing in 2021.

While it could even be argued that they should be planning their future with him, the report above would suggest that United are ready to move on and could hand that money back to Solskjaer to reinvest in his squad.