Man Utd reportedly want £35m to allow Diogo Dalot to leave the club with Paris Saint-Germain said to be interested in the defensive ace.

The 21-year-old arrived at Old Trafford from Porto in 2018, but through a combination of injuries and competition for places, he has struggled to cement his place in the starting XI.

So far this season, he has managed just 10 appearances across all competitions, and with Aaron Wan-Bissaka firmly established as the first-choice right-back in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side, it doesn’t look as though his situation will change any time soon.

Since October 2018, Dalot has also missed 32 games due to injury.

Despite that, the Daily Mail report that United want £35m to green light an exit for the Portuguese ace, with PSG said to be interested in him.

That seems like a fee that would potentially put them off from continuing their pursuit, but time will tell if there is a compromise that can be reached between the two clubs.

That said, beyond Dalot, Solskjaer isn’t blessed with a number of options to push Wan-Bissaka at right-back and so he may well have to weigh up cashing in on a bit-part player and the need for quality depth to ensure that Man Utd can compete on multiple fronts moving forward.

Further, Dalot is still young at 21, while he has the versatility to play on the left if needed as well in a more advanced role on the right flank.

With that in mind, there is arguably enough there to suggest that United should keep him if he’s prepared to stay and fight for his place, although if PSG were to meet those touted demands, it could be very difficult to turn that down.