Montpellier midfielder Junior Sambia in intensive care with Coronavirus

According to French outlet RMC Sport, Montpellier ace Junior Sambia has been placed in intensive care with the 23-year-old testing positive for the Coronavirus.

RMC Sport report that the midfielder was hospitalised on Tuesday after violent vomiting due to Gastroenteritis, Sambia’s first test for Covid-19 came back negative.

It’s added that after experiencing difficultly with breathing, Sambia was transported to another hospital on Thursday afternoon, where he was placed into intensive care.

RMC Sport also claim that the Frenchman has now been placed in an induced coma, with a recent test for the Coronavirus now coming back as positive.

The 23-year-old has made 22 appearances across all competitions for Montpellier this season, the ace is primarily deployed in defensive midfield but has shown his unmatched commitment to the team by deputising at right midfield and right-back at times.

We’d like to send our best wishes to Sambia’s family and friends, as well as everyone at Montpellier.