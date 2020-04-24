Although Real Madrid have done a great job in acquiring some of the best talents in world football, it’s still hard to see a path to the first team for many.

In recent years talents like Martin Odegaard, Rodrygo, Jesus Vallejo, Dani Ceballos, Takefusa Kubo and Reinier Jesus have all arrived, but we’ve yet to see anyone truly break through.

Football-Espana reported on the latest situation with Reinier Jesus, and it doesn’t sound like he will be gracing The Bernabeu turf anytime soon.

They state that the €30m January signing from Flamengo had been incorporated to the B team since his arrival, but his next step will probably be a loan move.

They go on to say that Real do want him to get some La Liga experience next season, but that will be on loan with another club rather than in Madrid.

He’s very highly rated and the report does show that his Real Madrid contract runs until 2027 so there’s still plenty of time for him to break through, but you do wonder if other young players will start to see this and think twice about making the move.