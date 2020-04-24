Man Utd have been heavily linked with a move for Jadon Sancho this summer, but Borussia Dortmund could be set to deal them a blow in that particular pursuit.

The 20-year-old has enjoyed a stellar spell with the Bundesliga giants to this point, scoring 31 goals and providing 42 assists in just 90 appearances.

That in turn has also led to a breakthrough for England under Gareth Southgate, and so the future looks bright for the talented youngster both at club and international level.

Speculation has been rife over his future though, with the Sun reporting earlier this week that Sancho could be heading for Man Utd this summer amid the suggestion that a deal was almost agreed.

However, it might not be a done deal just yet, as the Daily Mail now report that Dortmund are in fact confident that their star playmaker will pen a contract extension to add another year to his deal while increasing his salary to £9m-a-year to make him their second highest-paid player.

Sancho’s current deal with Dortmund runs until 2022, and so it would undoubtedly be a smart move for the German outfit to strengthen their position with a new agreement to either keep him, or to demand as big a fee as possible before green lighting an exit.

It’s added that they continue to value the England starlet at £120m, and given the financial impact that the coronavirus crisis could have on clubs this summer, they will perhaps have better luck receiving that kind of fee next year when the situation has recovered.

In turn, it remains to be seen what Sancho decides to do as penning an extension would certainly benefit Dortmund, although if he is open to an exit then it could make life more difficult for Man Utd and so it’s an important decision for his future.

The Premier League giants would surely have to match if not better that contract to agree personal terms, while Dortmund would be under less pressure to sell to maximise the possible profit on their prized asset and so he could end up staying this summer.

Time will tell how the situation plays out, but the talented starlet would be a top signing for the Red Devils if they can secure a deal as with his creativity and goal threat in the final third alongside Bruno Fernandes to complement the pace and goalscoring of Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial, it could make United a very dangerous side to face.