According to Italian outlet Calciomercato via French reports, Paris Saint-Germain have made an offer to Manchester United for superstar Paul Pogba.

It’s reported that the Ligue 1 Champions are keen on bringing the central midfielder back to his home city.

Calciomercato claim that PSG have offered the Manchester outfit Angel Di Maria and Julian Draxler in return for Pogba’s services. It’s not specified whether or not this offer also includes cash.

The Daily Star reported earlier that Pogba’s contract with the Red Devils expires in 2021 and that United have rejected the opportunity to trigger an option that would extend this deal by a further year.

More Stories / Latest News Chelsea boss Frank Lampard has held direct talks with world-class Blues target Chelsea trigger one-year extension option in attacker’s contract Montpellier midfielder Junior Sambia in intensive care with Coronavirus

It’s certainly surprising to see that Di Maria has been offered to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side considering the playmaker’s troubled spell with the Red Devils.

As per BBC Sport, United signed Di Maria from Real Madrid in the summer of 2014 for £59.7m, but the ace endured a mixed season with the side and was sold to PSG after just one year in Manchester.

Calciomercato tout homesickness as a reason why the star didn’t settle at United, which makes this reported offer even harder to believe – why would both Di Maria and United want this deal to happen?

Draxler meanwhile could be a fine option for United, the ace hasn’t really lived up to expectations in Paris but at 26 years old there’s plenty of time for the German star to prove the doubters wrong.

It’s also reported that Juventus and Real Madrid are keen on signing Pogba, so United look set to have many suitors on their hands should they decide to part ways with the 27-year-old.

Injuries have limited Pogba to just 8 appearances across all competitions this season.

The ace hasn’t consistently proved his marquee price-tag since returning to United a few years ago, perhaps the Red Devils need to move in a different direction with their midfield.