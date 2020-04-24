Quartet on Man Utd transfer radar as Solskjaer looks to bolster his attack

Man Utd reportedly have four names in mind as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could look to add more firepower to his squad ahead of next season.

The Red Devils have scored 44 goals in their 29 Premier League games to date, which gives them the lowest tally of the top five sides.

To put that into greater context, the top two of Liverpool and Man City have scored 66 and 68 goals respectively, with the latter playing one game less, and so there is a clear area there in which United can still improve to get back to competing at the top.

Injuries to the likes of Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial haven’t helped them this season, while they’ve been boosted by the January arrivals of Odion Ighalo and Bruno Fernandes to give them more of a threat in the final third.

However, as reported by The Sun, via Le10Sport, Solskjaer is seemingly looking to bolster his options up top as four names are said to be on their transfer shortlist, with Moussa Dembele, Wissam Ben Yedder, Victor Osimhen and Alassane Plea all said to be of interest to Man Utd.

It remains to be seen if any of the names listed above do indeed join the club, but Dembele and Ben Yedder are perhaps the more established and experienced options which could make them sensible additions to the squad.

Nevertheless, Osimhen, 21, has bagged 18 goals in 38 games so far this season to suggest that he has a bright future ahead of him, and so he could be an exciting long-term addition.

It’s also perhaps worth noting that Solskjaer may not want to stall the development of youngster Mason Greenwood by pushing him down the pecking order, and so coupled with Rashford, Martial and if Ighalo joins permanently, adding another striker to increase competition and add experience could be a smart move to help them compete on multiple fronts.