Real Madrid are reportedly closing in on the signing of Rennes starlet Eduardo Camavinga in a deal which could cost them €50m+.

Despite still being just 17 years of age, the youngster has established himself as a key figure in the line-up for the Ligue 1 outfit this season having made 36 appearances across all competitions.

In turn, his impressive form has seemingly attracted interest from elsewhere, with Real Madrid arguably needing to add quality depth and competition in midfield while also adding a long-term solution to step in for the likes of Luka Modric and Casemiro moving forward.

According to Mundo Deportivo, they note that Camavinga is ‘very close’ to sealing a move to join Real Madrid, while his arrival is ‘practically done’, as per reports in Spain.

It’s added that he will likely cost around €50m to €60m, and so while he is undoubtedly talented and has great potential, it is arguably still a big risk for Real Madrid given the money involved as he has yet to prove himself at the top level on a consistent basis.

Zinedine Zidane and the hierarchy will undoubtedly be convinced by Camavinga to warrant such a big fee though, and so it remains to be seen if the La Liga giants secure a deal and make an announcement if the swoop is as close as touted in the report above.

As things stand, Los Blancos remain in contention for major trophies this season, but they have work to do to turn their deficit around against Manchester City in the Champions League while they have a two-point gap to wipe out as they trail rivals Barcelona in the La Liga title race.

Should they end up with no trophies this year, Zidane will no doubt want to strengthen his squad where possible to make them move competitive, and it seems as though Camavinga could be one of the first reinforcements to arrive.