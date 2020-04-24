Report suggests Chelsea hope Hakim Ziyech will sign in time to play a part this season

We are starting to see some leagues reach a decision on how they want to end this season, but that hasn’t put an end to the complications that could still arise.

Lots of players and clubs will be wondering what will happen to any player who is out of contract before the season ends, but that question can also be extended to those who have already agreed a transfer.

The Sun reported on the latest with future Chelsea signing Hakim Ziyech, who has agreed to join in the Summer.

They ran with a headline that suggested Chelsea hope he signs in time to play a part this season, as the Premier League may run past the expected transfer date of June 30.

The report does go on to squash that suggestion and it seems there’s no way it would be allowed, but it does raise another interesting point.

Generally teams cannot register players once the transfer window has shut, but what happens if a team has several players who are out of contract?

Especially if anyone agrees a move abroad to another league that is due to commence their season, you imagine the player will want to move instantly and won’t be happy if they are forced to stay.

That could leave some Premier League teams with holes in the squad that they cannot fill, and if that has a big impact on the final standings then you can be sure the arguments and lawsuits will emerge.

One thing does seem clear – the Ajax star won’t be playing for Chelsea this season.