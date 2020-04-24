Barcelona and Juventus have been paired with a swap deal which would reportedly involve Arthur and Miralem Pjanic moving in opposite directions.

Pjanic, 30, has been a pivotal figure in Juve’s success in recent years, and he remains a key player having made 32 appearances so far this season chipping in with three goals and four assists.

Meanwhile, Arthur has had his problems with injuries this year but when fit, he has featured regularly and has four goals and four assists in 23 outings.

In turn, the pair appear to still be important to their respective clubs, but Mundo Deportivo report, via RAC-1, that the pair could be the subjects of a possible swap deal between the two European giants.

It’s suggested that given the financial impact of the coronavirus crisis, clubs may look at swap deals to help avoid splashing out big fees and finding better fits for certain individuals.

It seems as though the issue is more so on Pjanic’s side, but the report suggests that talks have been held between Barcelona and Juventus about a swap involving Arthur.

Given the Brazilian international is still only 23 years of age and Pjanic will turn 31 next year, there will surely have to be some financial benefit included for the Catalan giants to convince them to agree to such a deal.

Nevertheless, with the likes of Sergio Busquets, Ivan Rakitic and Arturo Vidal all on the wrong side of 30, it arguably makes little sense for the reigning La Liga champions to sacrifice a potential pillar of their midfield for years to come for another ageing stalwart.

Along with Frenkie de Jong, Arthur should perhaps be seen as the future for Barcelona, and given Mundo Deportivo reported earlier this month that they wouldn’t even be considering offers for him this summer, it’s difficult to see such a swap deal materialising.