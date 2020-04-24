Menu

‘That one will get done’ – Former Liverpool ace talks new contract for star midfielder

Liverpool FC
Posted by

Stephen Warnock believes that a new contract for Liverpool star midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum should be on the table soon, according to a report from Sky Sports.

Wijnaldum has fourteen months remaining on his current contract despite being a key figure at the heart of the Liverpool midfield in recent seasons.

Fans have been rather bemused as to how a player as important as Wijnaldum hasn’t been given a new bumper contract and as to how the club have allowed the Dutch midfielder’s contract to run up to its last fourteen months.

However, according to Warnock a new deal for Wijnaldum should be in the pipeline soon.

Speaking about Wijnaldum’s contract situation to Sky Sports, Warnock said:

“Wijnaldum has been a revelation since he arrived at the club.

“With the arrival of [Naby] Keita and Fabinho, you wondered whether he would get in the starting XI. But his form in the last couple of years has been outstanding.

More Stories / Latest News

“I’m sure the club understands his value, how important he is and what he brings to the team, so, I’m not too worried because I do feel that one will get done.”

Wijnaldum has been ever-present in Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool side and the club should work behind the scenes to award the Netherlands international a new deal soon as the club continue their march to their first Premier League title when the season resumes after the coronavirus crisis.

More Stories Georginio Wijnaldum Jurgen Klopp