Stephen Warnock believes that a new contract for Liverpool star midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum should be on the table soon, according to a report from Sky Sports.

Wijnaldum has fourteen months remaining on his current contract despite being a key figure at the heart of the Liverpool midfield in recent seasons.

Fans have been rather bemused as to how a player as important as Wijnaldum hasn’t been given a new bumper contract and as to how the club have allowed the Dutch midfielder’s contract to run up to its last fourteen months.

However, according to Warnock a new deal for Wijnaldum should be in the pipeline soon.

Speaking about Wijnaldum’s contract situation to Sky Sports, Warnock said:

“Wijnaldum has been a revelation since he arrived at the club.

“With the arrival of [Naby] Keita and Fabinho, you wondered whether he would get in the starting XI. But his form in the last couple of years has been outstanding.

“I’m sure the club understands his value, how important he is and what he brings to the team, so, I’m not too worried because I do feel that one will get done.”

Wijnaldum has been ever-present in Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool side and the club should work behind the scenes to award the Netherlands international a new deal soon as the club continue their march to their first Premier League title when the season resumes after the coronavirus crisis.