“You have to be careful” – Liverpool urged to keep key man amid exit talk

Replacing Liverpool defender Dejan Lovren could be difficult for the club and the Anfield outfit should look to extend the defender’s contract, according to former Reds ace Stephen Warnock, as per a report on Sky Sports.

The Liverpool centre-back has been linked with a move away from Anfield and just last summer Italian outfit AS Roma had a few failed bids for the defender while in January Jurgen Klopp refused to entertain bids for the Croatian international.

The 30-year-old Lovren has one year remaining on his current deal which expires in 2021 and according to Warnock, the centre back is ‘still a top-class defender’ and deserves a contract extension.

Speaking to Sky Sports about Lovren and potential contract extension for the player, Warnock said:

“He is still a top-class defender.

“To replace Dejan Lovren with a player of equal or better quality, how much is that going to cost Liverpool and is it a gamble you can take?

“Jurgen Klopp knows Lovren is a good professional, he likes him in and around the changing room. Lovren also has a great relationship with Mo Salah and [as a manager] you have to be careful what you do within the changing room.

“Lovren also knows he will be called upon at certain times. With Liverpool fighting on seven fronts this season he knew he was going to get game time. Again next season there will be plenty of games. So, I can see him staying and it wouldn’t be a surprise, in the end, if he were to sign an extension to his deal.”

Despite Lovren’s advancing age, Liverpool still need sufficient squad depth and Lovren provides them with exactly that. As the club challenge on several fronts during the season the Croatian defender will definitely get game time while replacing him, on the other hand, could prove to be an uphill task for the club.