With only 12 months left on the contract of one of their highly-rated stars, Arsenal have become concerned at the news that Borussia Dortmund are now circling.

Still just 18 years of age, Bukayo Saka has wowed the Gunners faithful across the 2019/20 campaign after being introduced to the first team by Unai Emery, but now it seems that Mikel Arteta will need to move quickly to keep him out of the clutches of the German giants.

The Daily Mirror reports that the youngster earns just £3,000 per week at present. Across his breakout season, from the left-back position, he’s still managed to score three goals and provided eight assists, meaning a significant uplift in his remuneration should, ideally, not even be a matter for debate.

With no sign of the nerves that often befalls young players when they make the step up to the top division, Saka has quickly established himself in the Arsenal XI. He remains a willing outlet on the left hand side who will run all day in the left-hand channel in order to try and carve out a chance.

It’s not difficult to understand why his services are highly prized, and his is certainly a talent that the north Londoners evidently can’t really contemplate losing. Once the coronavirus pandemic has subsided enough that players can go back to work, Arsenal would be well advised to ensure Saka is quickly taken care of.