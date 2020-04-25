Arsenal to reopen training ground next week, players to work individually

Arsenal have taken the decision to open up their London Colney training ground to their players for outdoor training starting next week, according to a report in Football London.

The Gunners London Colney training facility has been closed since the 12th of March following Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta’s diagnosis of the coronavirus.

Since then, only a handful of staff have been tending to the maintenance of the facility.

However, the club have now decided to open up their training facility to allow players to train outdoors but while adhering to social distancing norms.

The club have 10 unused pitches in their London Colney facility which are to be used by players as a safe space to train outdoors while following measures that it will adhere to social distancing guidelines.

A club statement as quoted by Football London, said:

“Players will be permitted access to the Colney grounds next week.”

“Access will be limited, carefully managed and social distancing will be maintained at all times. All Colney buildings remain closed.”

“Players will travel alone, do their individual workout and return home.”

Football London add that Arsenal players will be training on a rota basis.

Arsenal are one of the first clubs to reopen their training facility to players and restart training in the Premier League.

As long as Arsenal can ensure that these safety measures are stuck to, it seems as though this may be the right direction for other clubs to follow when they deem it suitable to do so.