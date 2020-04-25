Aubameyang’s dad urges star to sign new Arsenal contract with Instagram post

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s father, Pierre-Francois, has urged his son to sign a new contract with Arsenal with this post on Instagram.

Pierre-Francois reposted an image from Arsenal fan account ‘About Arsenal’ to his Instagram story, the original post shows Pierre-Emerick signing his first contract with the Gunners back in January 2018.

About Arsenal’s post was captioned with “You know what you have to do bro”. It appears as though Pierre-Francois certainly wants his son to remain in north London.

As per the Mirror, Aubameyang’s contract expires next summer. Talks over a new deal haven’t progressed recently – with the talisman understood to want an increase on his £200k-a-week wages.

Aubameyang’s father has reposted this to his Instagram story. Make of it what you will. pic.twitter.com/Y7DIcgD0cN — Patrick Timmons (@PatrickTimmons1) April 24, 2020

More Stories / Latest News Jose Mourinho personally contacts Tottenham target to convince him over move Gerrard compares ‘selfless’ Liverpool midfielder to Man United legend Paul Scholes ‘On a daily basis, he helps me a lot’ – Man Utd star singles out coach for praise for influence on his improvement

The Mirror claim that Barcelona, Real Madrid, Chelsea and Manchester United are keeping tabs on the Gabonese superstar’s situation.

It’s added that Arsenal would be open to selling the 30-year-old if they can’t agree new terms, the club don’t seem willing to allow the superstar to leave on a free next summer.

The report also suggests that the Arsenal captain is reluctant to sign a new contract due to doubts surrounding the Gunners’ ability to qualify for the Champions League and challenge for major honours.

Aubameyang has been superb since joining Arsenal just over two years ago. The rapid forward has bagged an impressive 49 goals and provided 10 assists in 75 Premier League appearances to date.

The African superstar also won the top-flight’s Golden Boot in his first full season in England, Aubameyang is Arsenal’s best striker since Robin van Persie.