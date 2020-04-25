According to Spanish publication Sport, Barcelona and Juventus have been in transfer talks for a while regarding some potential swap deals that the European giants could make in the next transfer window.

Sport claim that due to financial impact of the Coronavirus to teams that transfer fees may be lower for the foreseeable future, leaving teams to consider swap and part-exchange deals.

It’s claimed that Juventus are interested in Sergi Roberto as they look for reinforcements at full-back after a season where they’ve been hit by injuries to this area on both flanks.

It’s added that the Blaugrana expressed an interest in Miralem Pjanic. The talks were solely regarding potential swap deals, there’s been no talks of fees changing hands between the two clubs yet.

More Stories / Latest News Neville urges people not to get ‘carried away’ with Man United target Jadon Sancho Chelsea legend John Terry says Anfield atmosphere is ‘best’ he’s ever experienced Ex-Liverpool star on ‘deceptive’ Lionel Messi and ‘arrogant’ Cristiano Ronaldo

Juventus right-backs Mattia de Sciglio and Danilo have both suffered with injury problems this season, leaving forward Juan Cuadrado to act as the Old Lady’s main man on the right flank.

Of course while Cuadrado has performed well in this wing-back – one which he’s had plenty of experience in over the years, the Colombian’s talents are perhaps limited when he’s not in his natural wide forward position.

Sergi Roberto is naturally a central midfielder but most of his first-team outings for Barcelona over the last couple of years have come at right-back.

The Spain international has done a fine job at full-back and it’s quite surprising to actually read that Barcelona are prepared to part ways with one of their academy graduates.

Roberto’s versatility would be a massive attraction to any top side, the ace could easily slot into a central midfield role if any of Juventus’ maestros are injured or their from slides.

Sport round off their report by suggesting that these talks regarding Roberto are at a very early stage at this moment in time.